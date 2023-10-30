Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% Can Spot the Hidden Snake Inside the Picture of a Jungle in 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a snake is hiding somewhere inside the Jungle.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% Can Spot the Hidden Snake Inside the Picture Of a Jungle!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a picture of a jungle where a snake is hiding somewhere inside the forest. The jungle is filled with bushes and branches. The birds are sitting on the branches. The snake is clever and is hiding very intelligently inside the jungle. The illusion challenges the viewers by asking “Find the hidden snake in the jungle”. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden snake in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden Snake in 11 Seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden snake, then we are here to help you find the snake in the jungle. You need to look closely at the trees in the jungle very carefully. The snake is hiding on the bottom left side of the picture and has been cleverly camouflaged with branches of the tree.

For your ease, we have highlighted the snake in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the snake hidden in the Jungle. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the snake hidden inside this optical illusion image?

