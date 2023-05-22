Optical Illusion: Oh dear whale, where are you hiding? Can you find the hidden whale?

The aquatic world is full of mysteries and wonders. Oftentimes, we assume that all the astonishing things are only present on the earth. However, we forget that there is a whole new world beneath the waters as well. Divers know it well; the world of oceans is full of secrets, wonders, exciting creatures, and more. Diving into an ocean is like opening the doors of a new world, where there is no traffic, no boss, no competition, just pure water, peace, and relaxation. While many people are actually afraid of the depths of water, some people consider it as a relaxing escape from the busy world. As soon as they hear the word "vacation", all they imagine is stepping into the wonderful world of oceans and unlocking all its secrets. Indeed, the world of deep water is another world that is endless, and worth exploring.

We can sense your urge to dive into the water, if not in the seas, then at least in the pool nearby.

Let's talk about the aquatic world of creatures. What word stroke into your mind the moment we talked about aquatic animals? We know it is the whales.

Whales are the queens of the ocean. Talk about the aquatic world and you will find a myriad of aquatic beings to wonder about. While the aquatic world is filled with countless creatures, today we will be talking about whales.

Today, we have brought to you an exciting challenge that is based on whales. In this challenge, all you have to do is find the hidden whale in the picture. Sounds easy peasy? Well, unfortunately, it is not as easy as you think. The challenge is quite simple, but you need to look for the hidden whale in not more than 7 seconds. Yes, you read it right.

Before moving on to the challenge, read the simple rules.

Rules of the challenge

The rules of the challenge are pretty straight, simple, and easy to understand. All you are supposed to do is find the hidden whale in the picture. However, as stated above, there is a fixed time frame in which you need to find the hidden whale, and the time frame is only 7 seconds. Now, the million-dollar question is, who will keep track of the time? Well, all our apologies but it is not practically possible for us to come to your doorstep to count seven seconds. We also tried talking to the whale but she was busy diving into the water. Jokes apart, only you can help yourself this time. Simply set a timer for not more than 7 seconds on your phone. Start looking for the hidden whale just when the timer starts. Stop looking for it just when the timer beeps. Remember, the real fun of the challenge lies in playing in it with the utmost honesty and authenticity. Even a second used in looking for the hidden whale after the seven seconds are over will be considered cheating.

Now that you know all the rules, you are all set for the challenge.

Find the hidden whale in the image in not more than 7 seconds!

Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Were you able to spot the hidden whale? Well, here has been the whale hiding all this while.

The Whale

Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Phew! That was indeed a tough task. However, no one can deny that the challenge was super fun and you played it with great sportsmanship. Kudos to you, dear readers!