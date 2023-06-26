School & Boards
College Admission
Govt Jobs Alert & Prep
Exams
Current Affairs
General Knowledge
Careers
Videos
Education News
Quiz & Mock Tests
Ebooks
Results
हिन्दी
Jagran TV
Jagran Play
View All Categories
School
Colleges
GK
SRM University
Jobs
Exams
Results
Current Affairs
JEE
MBA
News
Mock Test
Career Counselling
हिन्दी
CBSE
Web Stories
Home
GENERAL KNOWLEDGE
Current GK
Updated:
Get the latest
General Knowledge
and
Current Affairs
from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Related Categories
Trending
World Pharmacists Day
When is Diwali 2023
October Important Days
Asian Games 2023 Medals
Latest Education News
Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the odd girl emoji in 5 seconds!
just now
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023: यूपी पीईटी एडमिट जल्द होगा रिलीज, ऐसे कर सकेंगे डाउनलोड
just now
भारत ने एशियन गेम्स 2023 में अब तक कितने पदक जीते, यहां देखें मेडल लिस्ट
just now
India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023: जीडीएस की दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट जारी यहाँ देखें सभी राज्यों के पीडीएफ लिंक
just now
क्या होता है Bombay Blood Group, जानें
just now
CTET Result 2023 Pass Percentage: यहाँ चेक करें सीटीईटी परीक्षा का पास परसेंटेज और परिणाम का विश्लेषण
just now
List of World’s Largest Machines Ever Built
NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Sociology Chapter 3 The Constitution and Social Change, Download PDF
16 mins ago
Complete CBSE Class 12 Science Study Materials 2024: Chapter-wise Notes and Solutions
20 mins ago
CTET Result 2023 declared at ctet.nic.in; Direct Link to Download Scorecard and No. of Passing Students
25 mins ago
BSTC Rajasthan Result 2023: आज आ सकता है राजस्थान बीएसटीसी रिजल्ट, panjiakpredeled.in पर देख सकेंगे स्कोर
27 mins ago
UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List Out at upneet.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here
28 mins ago
PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 on Sept 29; Admit Card Link, Exam Pattern Here
29 mins ago
Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: इस Direct Link से चेक कर सकेंगे राजस्थान बीएसटीसी रिजल्ट, यहां देखें मेरिट लिस्ट, कट ऑफ
31 mins ago
Current Affairs One Liners: September 25 2023- Asian Games 2023
31 mins ago
Difference: Simple Interest and Compound Interest
31 mins ago
India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023: State Wise PDF Download Soon
31 mins ago
PM YASASVI Admit Card 2023 जल्द ही yet.nta.ac.in पर आएगा, YET हॉल टिकट पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करें
30 mins ago
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our
Privacy Policy
and
Cookie Policy
.
Accept
Just Now
Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the odd girl emoji in 5 seconds!
just now
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023: यूपी पीईटी एडमिट जल्द होगा रिलीज, ऐसे कर सकेंगे डाउनलोड
just now
भारत ने एशियन गेम्स 2023 में अब तक कितने पदक जीते, यहां देखें मेडल लिस्ट
just now
India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023: जीडीएस की दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट जारी यहाँ देखें सभी राज्यों के पीडीएफ लिंक
just now
क्या होता है Bombay Blood Group, जानें
just now
CTET Result 2023 Pass Percentage: यहाँ चेक करें सीटीईटी परीक्षा का पास परसेंटेज और परिणाम का विश्लेषण
just now
List of World’s Largest Machines Ever Built
NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Sociology Chapter 3 The Constitution and Social Change, Download PDF
16 mins ago
Complete CBSE Class 12 Science Study Materials 2024: Chapter-wise Notes and Solutions
20 mins ago
CTET Result 2023 declared at ctet.nic.in; Direct Link to Download Scorecard and No. of Passing Students
25 mins ago
BSTC Rajasthan Result 2023: आज आ सकता है राजस्थान बीएसटीसी रिजल्ट, panjiakpredeled.in पर देख सकेंगे स्कोर
27 mins ago
UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List Out at upneet.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here
28 mins ago
PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 on Sept 29; Admit Card Link, Exam Pattern Here
29 mins ago
Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: इस Direct Link से चेक कर सकेंगे राजस्थान बीएसटीसी रिजल्ट, यहां देखें मेरिट लिस्ट, कट ऑफ
31 mins ago
Current Affairs One Liners: September 25 2023- Asian Games 2023
31 mins ago
Difference: Simple Interest and Compound Interest
31 mins ago
India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023: State Wise PDF Download Soon
31 mins ago
PM YASASVI Admit Card 2023 जल्द ही yet.nta.ac.in पर आएगा, YET हॉल टिकट पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करें
30 mins ago
ICMAI CMA Result 2023: CMA Final, Inter Result To Be Released Tomorrow, Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here
34 mins ago
Current Affairs Quiz: 25 September 2023-India's First Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus
39 mins ago
Result Updates
UK Board 12th Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 8, 2023
UK Board Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 8, 2023
UK Board 10th Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 1, 2023
NIOS Board 10th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 26, 2023
For more results,
click here
Home
Web Stories
Mock Tests
Trending
Results