Only people with hawk-eyes can spot the frog in leaves within 8 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality. They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there or trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist. In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us, and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion. The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind? Let’s get started.

You have incredible eyes if you can spot the dog hidden in the trees within 7 seconds.

Optical Illusion: Spot the frog in 8 seconds

Source: The Sun

There is a frog hidden in this optical illusion. Can you find it?

Yes?

Amazing! But, before you scroll any further, let us tell you that this is a challenge. You have to find the frog hidden in the trees in only 8 seconds. If you can find the hidden animal in less than the stipulated time, then that is even more amazing.

So, are you ready?

Get ready.

You have great attention span if you can find the hat in the bathroom in 6 seconds.

The challenge will begin shortly. And your time starts now. All the best!

We have revealed the solution to this hidden animal optical illusion at the end of this article, but make sure you scroll down only after you have tried to solve the problem by yourself first.

Optical Illusion Solution

If you look closer, you will notice the silhouette of the hidden frog.

Hope you had fun solving this optical illusion with us.

