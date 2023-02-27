Optical Illusion Test: Only a TRUE Lion King Fan can spot Simba between Timon & Pumbaa in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion Lion King Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the Lion King image where Simba is hiding somewhere between Timon and Pumbaa in the picture.

Optical Illusion Lion King Test: Only a TRUE fan can spot Simba between Timon & Pumbaa!

Image Source: Cinemark

In the above image, the Lion King - Simba is hiding somewhere between Timon and Pumbaa. There are repetitive images of Timon and Pumbaa inside the picture. However, in one of the images, Simba is hiding between them. The illusion challenges the viewers by stating “Can you find Simba hidden in between Timon and Pumbaa? Cue Hakuna Matata”. It has been claimed that only a TRUE Lion King Fan can find Simba in this image.

Did you spot the hidden Lion King - Simba in 15 seconds?

If you find it difficult to spot the hidden Simba, we are here to help you! You need to look closely at the center-left side of the image. Simba is hiding behind Timon! It is quite tricky to spot Simba in the picture as its body has been camouflaged with the body of Timon.

For your ease, we have highlighted the Lion King - Simba in the image given below:

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot Simba between Timon & Pumbaa. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the LION KING - Simba inside this optical illusion image?

