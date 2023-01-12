Optical Illusion Test: Only a genius can find a caterpillar among sushi rolls in 7 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

The ability of optical illusions to grasp and retain a user's attention for a while is what makes them so special.

Optical illusions are helpful for enhancing cognitive abilities and observational skills and one can quickly develop expertise in solving optical illusion challenges with regular practice.

Want to test your observation skills?

Then attempt this quick optical illusion test now.

Optical Illusion Test - Find a Caterpillar in Sushi Rolls within 7 Seconds

Source: Lenstore

The above-shared image is created by Lenstore, a leading contact lens retailer in the UK.

It tests your observation skills by asking you to find a caterpillar in the sushi rolls within 7 seconds.

Optical illusions are one of the most basic methods for gauging one's ability to observe and think critically. Although it is considered a simple way to test your intelligence, there are other advanced means of determining intelligence.

If you are interested in learning your actual IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to do so.

You can also share the optical illusion test with your friends and see who in your group has the best observation skills.

Did You Find the Caterpillar in 7 Seconds?

The challenge for you is to find a caterpillar among sushi rolls in 7 seconds.

An individual with good observational abilities and attention to detail can spot the caterpillar within the time limit.

Have you spotted the caterpillar?

Pay close attention and see if you can spot the caterpillar hiding among the sushi rolls.

Time is running out, have you spotted the caterpillar?

You only have a few seconds left as almost half the allotted time has passed.

The countdown has begun.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

The time limit is over.

How many of you were able to locate the caterpillar hiding among sushi rolls within the time limit?

Those who have spotted the caterpillar have excellent observation skills and deserve a big round of applause.

Curious to know where the caterpillar is?

Check out the solution below.

Find Caterpillar in 7 Seconds - Solution

The location of the caterpillar is marked with a red circle. It is difficult to identify the caterpillar at first glance as it has blended with the green leaves.