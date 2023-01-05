Optical Illusion Test: You have hawk eyes if you can spot a frog in the park in 14 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Illusion is derived from the word illudere, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

Studies have suggested that optical illusions can prove helpful in understanding how the human brains work.

The insights derived from studies on the effect of optical illusions on the brain have helped scientists identify which areas of the brain get activated when we interact with optical illusions.

Apart from providing grounds for scientific research, optical illusions also help in releasing stress from our daily lives temporarily and also provide healthy exercise for our brains.

It is also a good way to test your observation skills.

Are you ready to test your observation skills?

Then, attempt this optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion: Can you find a key in the room within 12 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test - Find the Frog in the Park in 14 Seconds?

Source: Bright Side

Optical illusions are one of the simplest tools to test observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other sophisticated means of doing so.

If you really want to know your true IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

The image shared above shows a park scene in which you can see it is raining, and people are walking around carrying umbrellas.

Some kids are playing around happily, splashing rainwater.

Amidst all this, there is one little frog that is hiding in plain sight in the picture shared above, you need to find the frog within 14 seconds in order to complete the challenge successfully.

Optical Illusion Challenge: Only 10 out of 100 people can find the hidden sheep among a sea of Santas within 10 seconds. Are you one of them?

Did You Find the Frog in 14 Seconds?

The challenge for you is to find a frog in the park scene within 14 seconds.

This optical illusion challenge is designed to test your observation skills and attention to detail.

You can take this challenge individually or share it among your friends and family to see who has the best observation skill in the group.

Individuals who have good observation skills and an eye for detail will be able to spot the frog faster than others.

Have you spotted the frog in the park?

Pay close attention to the image and see if you are able to spot the frog.

Already half of the time has passed.

Hurry up; not much time is left.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The frog is not on the left side of the image.

Now, use this hint and keep looking for the frog.

The final few seconds of the challenge start now.

Three..

Two…

One…

And..

The time’s up.

How many of you have successfully spotted the frog?

Curious to see where the frog is hiding?

Scroll below for the solution.

Seek and Find: Can you find the only apple without worms in 7 seconds?

Find Frog in 14 Seconds - Solution

The frog is hiding at the top right corner behind the fence, peeping at the people passing by. The location of the frog is marked by a circle.