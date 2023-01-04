Optical Illusion: Can you find a key in the room within 12 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

The ability of optical illusions to grasp and retain a user's attention for a while is what makes them so special.

Additionally, optical illusions are helpful for enhancing cognitive abilities and observational skills.

One can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusion challenges with regular practice.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out now.

Optical Illusion Test - Find the Hidden Key in 12 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

Optical illusions are one of the simplest tools to test observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other sophisticated means of doing so.

If you really want to know your true IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

The image shared above challenges the netizens to find a hidden key in this image within 12 seconds.

Did You Find the Key in 12 Seconds?

The challenge presented before you is to find the key in 12 seconds.

This optical illusion challenge is designed to test your observation skills and attention to detail.

You can take this challenge individually or share it among your friends and family to see who has the best observation skill in the group.

The key to spotting the key in this image is to look at the image carefully and look for any object that bears a close resemblance to the key.

While you are busy searching for the key, we would like to inform you that half of the allotted time is over.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Have you spotted the key?

Look at the image carefully, the key can be present anywhere in the image.

Not much left.

The final few seconds of the challenge start now.

Three..

Two…

One…

And..

The time’s up.

How many of you have successfully spotted the key?

Curious to know the answer.

Look below for the solution.

Keep reading.

Find the Key in 12 Seconds - Solution

The key can be spotted beside the rugby ball at the bottom of the image on the right side. The keyring is hidden by a leaf.