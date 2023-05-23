Optical Illusion: The deer in this image is not easy to find. Can you spot the hidden deer?

Every now and then we come up with exciting challenges that leave you stunned for hours. We bring up challenges with stories, math riddles, brain teasers, puzzles, and more. Why do we do this? Well, because we not only know the value of having fun, we also know interesting ways to make your five minutes super engaging and interesting. In the hectic schedule we follow, oftentimes we forget to understand the value of having fun. We live in a world where in case you find yourself having fun or relaxing but see someone else grinding hard, a tiny critical voice in your head will start screaming at you, making you feel all guilty for laying down, and compelling you to get up and work. In such situations, we forget to listen to our body, mind, and soul, and consensually become a part of the rat race. In such a situation, one needs to understand that life is not a race and an important goal of life is happiness.

While we are known to keep you updated with the latest news and important issues, we also feel the urge to make you smile wholeheartedly, even if it is for 5 minutes in the day. The blog you are reading comes with another interesting "Find the hidden animal" challenge, and it will fulfill the very same motive discussed above.

Now, the million-dollar question is, which animal are we going to pick for today's "Find the hidden animal" challenge? Well, it is been a long since we have picked deer, so let's make the challenge revolve around a hidden deer today.

Yes, so you know the drill. All you have to do is find the hidden deer in this image. Are we missing out on anything? Well, yes, the time frame. So the time frame for today's challenge is just 10 seconds. Yes, the time to find the hidden deer is quite less, but that is what makes it even more challenging and fun. Now, before commencing with the challenge, have a glance at the rules of the challenge.

Rules of the challenge

The rules of the challenge are quite simple and straightforward. All you have to do is find the hidden deer in not more than 10 seconds. But hey, who will keep track of the time? Well, neither we nor the deer can help you here, so you will have to do the task yourself. Wondering how? Follow the steps that follow.

Step 1:

Sit back straight on a comfortable chair. If you feel your eyes are itching, try some eye drops before the challenge.

Step 2:

Next, the moment you feel ready, simply set a timer for 10 seconds on your phone.

Step 3:

Now, once you are ready, start the timer. The moment the timer starts, you need to scroll down at the picture and start looking for the hidden deer.

Step 4:

Stop the moment the timer beeps. Remember, the real fun of the challenge lies in playing it with immense honesty.

Now that you have read all the rules and regulations, you are all set for the challenge. All the very best, dear readers.

Find the hidden deer!

Image Source: Best Quiz (YouTube)

Were you able to find the deer? Here is the deer hiding.

The deer

Image Source: Best Quiz (YouTube)

Well, the deer is indeed very smart to get camouflaged at such a place. Maybe, it intends to hide from the big cats.

Good job, dear deer, we don't think any wild animal would be able to catch you this way unless it has a strong vision like our readers.

