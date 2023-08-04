Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find a Lizard in the Bathroom in 6 Seconds!

Optical Illusions are a great way to test our observation skills. These illusions play with our visual system.

With regular practise, we can train our brains to perform better by focusing on solving such problems.

Besides providing fun and entertainment, it is also an excellent exercise for our visual systems, which helps immensely in improving our concentration.

A similar optical illusion challenge is presented here, which will help you improve your observation skills.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find Lizard in 6 Seconds

Source: Reddit

In the image shared above, you can see a bathroom scene where a brush is kept near the tap.

At first glance, you can see the brush and the tap. But there is something else that needs attention.

There is a lizard hiding somewhere in the picture, and you have 6 seconds to spot it.

Get ready to test the sharpness of your eyes.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

Observe the image carefully; the lizard might be right in front of you.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Have you spotted the lizard?

Keep looking, you might find it in some time.

And…

Time’s up.

You can stop searching now.

Were you able to find the lizard?

If so, how quickly did you spot it?

We believe most of our readers have spotted the lizard.

Some of you might be curious to see where the lizard was.

Check out the solution now!

Find Lizard in 6 Seconds: Solution

The lizard can be spotted in the centre of the image, but it is difficult to recognise it at first glance as its skin colour matches the pattern on the tiles.

Before you leave, make sure to check out some other interesting challenges in our recommended reading section below.

