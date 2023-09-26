Optical Illusion Vision Test: Can you find a hidden bird in the grass in 6 seconds?

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. They provide a fascinating insight into how our brain processes visual information.

Besides that, they are known to enhance cognitive abilities and stimulate the brain to think creatively and are also a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Studies have shown that regularly engaging with optical illusions can improve attention span and prevent cognitive decline in old age.

How sharp your eyes are?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Source: Raylene Wall/ Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology

In the image shared above, an outdoor scene greets the readers where tall grass weeds can be seen.

There is a bird hidden in the tall weeds and the challenge for the readers is to spot the bird in 6 seconds.

Can you do it?

Your time starts now!

Get.. set.. go…

You will need exceptional observation skills to identify the bird in the tall grass.

Check the image carefully, it might be right in front of your eyes.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the bird?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the bird within the time limit.

Congratulations! You have razor-sharp eyes and excellent eyesight.

Those who couldn’t find the bird in 6 seconds need not worry, as the answer is presented below.

Find The Bird in 6 Seconds: Solution

The bird can be spotted on the bottom right side of the image. It is an American Bittern bird.

Interesting, right?

