Only people with HD vision can spot the different ice cream in the picture in 5 seconds!

Do you have the sharpest eyes among all?

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Different Ice Cream in 5 Seconds

Source: Brightside

In the image shared above, readers are presented with a grid of ice creams.

There is a different looking ice cream in the picture and the challenge for the readers is to spot it in 5 seconds.

Will you be able to spot it within the time limit?

Your time starts now!

This is a simple test of your observation skills.

People who can spot the ice cream faster than others have the sharpest vision.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the different ice cream?

Time is running out.

Also read:

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you spot the mistake in the classroom picture in 6 seconds!

It is right there, just look carefully.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking.

Those readers who have spotted the different ice cream are the best observers!

Some of the readers who couldn’t find the answer can check out the solution below.

Also read:

Genius IQ Test: Find the value of raincoat, gloves and boot in 10 seconds!