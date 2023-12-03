You have eagle eyes if you can spot the letter e in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Studies have suggested that regular practise of such challenges can enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Let’s go ahead and see how attentive your eyes are with this challenge now!

Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Find Letter E in 5 Seconds

Source: YouTube

Readers are presented with a letter grid in which the letter p can be seen.

There is, however, a different letter which is expertly hidden in the letter grid.

That letter is e and the challenge for the readers is to spot the letter in 5 seconds.

Netizens are having a hard time solving this challenge.

Will you be able to do it in 5 seconds?

Your time starts now!

This is a simple test of your observation skills, and the faster you spot the letter, the better your observation skills are.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the different letter?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you might be able to spot the letter quicker.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking.

Those readers who have spotted the different letter deserve a huge round of applause for their efforts.

You people indeed have the most attentive pair of eyes.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can check out the solution below.

Find Letter E in 5 Seconds: Solution

The letter e can be spotted on the right side of the image. The exact location is marked with a yellow circle.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, share it with your family and friends.

Before you leave, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

