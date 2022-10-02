Optical Illusion: You are a Genius if you can Spot the Hidden Heart in 15 seconds

Optical Illusion: The latest craze among netizens is for optical illusions, the idea of solving an optical illusion picture is fascinating and that is what drives the people.

Besides the fun quotient, optical illusions are great for research purposes.

Scientists use optical illusions to study the functioning of the human brain. Studies have suggested that optical illusions can help enhance our observation skills by sharpening our brains and eyes.

Ready for a quick challenge?

Then, let’s start.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Heart in 15 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

You can see there are lots of elephants in this picture, and all the elephants are not of the same colour.

Some are purple, some are light pink, some are white while the others are dark pink in colour.

The challenge for you is to find the hidden heart in this image in 15 seconds.

Did you spot the hidden heart?

No?

Need a hint

Okay

Look carefully at the image and you can see an elephant who is carrying a banana.

Also, did you spot the elephant with the black hat?

Great, you have good observation skills.

Now, did you spot the hidden heart?

Time is running out.

Our tests suggest that it will take around 15 seconds for an average person with good observation skills to spot the hidden heart among the elephants.

Clock is ticking.

Time will get over soon.

How many of you have spotted the hidden heart by now?

We believe some of you have successfully spotted the heart.

Great, you have excellent observation skills and situational awareness.

Those who couldn’t find the heart can scroll below for the solution.

We hope you liked the fun optical illusion challenge.

