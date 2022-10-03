Optical Illusion: You are a genius if you can spot the hidden lizard in 9 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: It is no surprise that the magical world of optical illusions has many admirers. Netizens love their share of optical illusion puzzles. After all, opti

Not only that, studies have suggested that optical illusions can help enhance our observation skills by sharpening our brains and eyes. Scientists also use optical illusions to study the functioning of the human brain.

Fascinating, isn’t it?

Would you like to try a quick challenge now?

Great, let’s go ahead.

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Lizard in 9 seconds

Take a look at the image below.

In this image, you can see a beautiful view of a room.

The architecture of the room suggests that it is located in a cold region especially highlighted by the cellar present in the room.

The exquisite wooden furniture adds to the elegance of the room.

It can be said that the person who is living in the house has very tastefully decorated the home as is evident from the way the hall is decorated.

Now, your challenge is to find a hidden lizard in the hall room within 9 seconds.

Your time starts now.

Look carefully at the image, as lizards are known to hide behind old used items, curtains etc.

Lizards also make funny noises, which can be a way of communicating with other lizards.

Did You Know:

Lizards can detach their tails when they feel threatened by a predator or opponent, it is an escape mechanism.

Back to the challenge.

Have you spotted the lizard?

This challenge will test your observational skills and situational awareness.

Individuals with excellent observational skills will definitely spot the lizard easily, while beginners may find it difficult for some time.

Time is running out.

Better hurry up.

How many of you have been able to spot the lizard?

Okay, time’s up.

Those who have spotted deserve a big round of applause.

Those still searching for the lizard can scroll below for the solution.