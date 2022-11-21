Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes if you can find the lizard in 15 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are one of the most popular forms of visual entertainment on the internet. It is popular due to its ability to trick the human brain.

Netizens enjoy taking on new optical illusion challenges, which are both a fun way to entertain themselves and a way to prove their intelligence to friends and peers.

The availability of fresh and creative optical illusion problems on the internet is a strong indicator of how popular optical illusions are.

According to some studies, optical illusions may aid in boosting concentration and observational skills.

It is also a good way to test your current observational skills.

Want to test your observation skills?

Then this optical illusion challenge is the best way to do that now.

Optical Illusion - Find The Lizard in 15 Seconds

Source: Reddit

As suggested by the title, the image shared above is of a lizard that is hiding in plain sight in this outdoor garden scene.

To successfully complete this challenge, you have 15 seconds in your hand.

Observe the image carefully, the lizard can be present anywhere in the image.

Optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

Though it is a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only way to test intelligence.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then professionally designed IQ tests are the best way to find out your IQ.

The clock is ticking, and the time limit will be over in some time.

Did You Find the Lizard in 15 Seconds?

Lizards are experts at camouflage, which makes them difficult to spot. They generally prefer warmer temperatures as they are unable to regulate their temperature.

Your task was to find the lizard within 15 seconds, and almost half of it is over.

How many of you have spotted the lizard?

Hurry up.

Not much time is left.

Some of you might have successfully spotted the lizard, while others are having a tough time.

Time's up.

Do not worry, we will provide the solution at the end of the story.

Curious to find out where the lizard is?

Keep reading for the reveal.

Find the Lizard - Solution

The solution is as follows:

The lizard is marked with a circle for easy identification.