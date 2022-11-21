Optical Illusion: Can you find the dog in 10 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions, or visual illusions, are mind-bending images that trick your brain. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions.

The central theme of optical or visual illusions is that they trick the human brain, which is also the reason for their immense popularity among netizens.

Despite the wide range in attention spans among today's population, optical illusions have been able to not only get people's attention but also keep them interested and returning for more.

Also, practising optical illusion challenges has been shown to improve individuals' observation skills and boost their concentration.

Ready to test your observation skills?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find the Dog in 10 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows an outdoor scene in which you can see boulders of rock and piles of wood logs.

Hidden among these wood logs is a dog, which you need to find in 10 seconds.

These logs of wood make for a perfect camouflage opportunity, where the dog can blend in with the wooden logs, thereby making it impossible to detect at first glance.

The magic of optical illusions is that they play tricks on our brains.

Optical illusion tests are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence. Though it is a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only way to test intelligence.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then professionally designed IQ tests are the best way to find out your IQ.

Did You Find the Dog in 10 Seconds?

Looking carefully at the image for some time is all that is required for an individual with good observation skills to find the dog.

For first-timers, it will be a little difficult. As mentioned above, this can be improved by practising optical illusion challenges.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Did you find the dog?

Congratulations to those who have found the dog.

You have great observation skills.

Time’s already over.

Are you still searching for the dog?

Look no further.

The solution is given below.