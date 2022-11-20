Optical Illusion: Can you find three hidden bananas in 15 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: There are three categories of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive. All of these illusions have a common theme, which is tricking human brains.

Despite the wide range in attention spans among today's population, optical illusions have been able to not only get people's attention but also keep them interested and returning for more.

One such optical illusion challenge is presented before you, where you need to find three bananas in the image within 15 seconds.

Want to know how good your observation skills are?

Take this quick optical illusion challenge to know now.

Optical Illusion - Find Three Hidden Bananas in 15 Seconds

Source: Dudolf

The image shared above is one of the creations of a Hungarian artist and illustrator Gergely Dudás, aka Dudolf. This image shows a bunch of minions standing together.

Each of the minions is displaying different expressions.

There are three hidden bananas in the picture, and the challenge before you is to find three hidden bananas within 15 seconds.

Optical illusion tests are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence. Though it is a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only way to test intelligence.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then taking professionally designed IQ tests is the best way to find out your IQ.

Did You Find the Three Bananas in 15 Seconds?

If you look carefully at the picture, you can easily spot the three hidden bananas.

The clock is ticking, and very soon the time will be over.

Did you spot one or two bananas by now?

This is a moderate-level challenge, and an individual with good observation skills will be able to spot the hidden bananas.

Hurry up; time is running out.

The countdown begins for the final few seconds.

Three..

Two..

One..

And.

Time’s over.

How many of you were able to spot the three hidden bananas?

Curious to know where the bananas are in the picture?

Look below for the answer.

The three bananas are marked with red circles for ease of identification.