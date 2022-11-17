Optical Illusion: You are a genius if you can spot the hidden sniper in the grassland in 13 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions, or visual illusions, are mind-bending images that trick your brain. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions.

The central theme of optical or visual illusions is that they trick the human brain, which is also the reason for their immense popularity among netizens.

Solving optical illusion challenges provides netizens with a sense of accomplishment. It can also be seen as a parameter of intelligence among peers.

It is also suggested that regular practice of such optical illusion challenges will improve observation skills and boost concentration in individuals.

Ready to boost your observation skills?

Then attempt this quick optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Sniper in 13 Seconds

Source: Simon Menner

This image is photographed by Simon Menner, who is an expert in capturing perfectly camouflaged pictures.

As the title suggests, you need to find a sniper in the grassland within 13 seconds. The sniper has perfectly camouflaged itself in order to avoid detection.

Your task is to find the hidden sniper and test your observation skills.

Those who will be able to spot the sniper within the time limit do indeed have great observation skills.

The key to solving this problem is to look at the image carefully and try to spot any deviation that can make it look like a sniper is hiding.

It is a good test of your observation skills and intelligence. Though it is a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only way to test intelligence.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then taking professionally designed IQ tests is the best way to find out your IQ.

Did You Spot the Sniper in 13 Seconds?

The challenge of finding a sniper is of moderate difficulty as the sniper has camouflaged himself perfectly with the grass.

Individuals who have sharp observation skills will be able to spot the sniper within the time limit.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you found the sniper?

Final few seconds remaining.

Three..

Two..

One…

And..

Time’s up.

Curious to know where the sniper is?

Look below for the solution.

Find the Sniper in 13 Seconds - Solution

The sniper can be seen a little to the left of the centre of the image, lying flat on the ground in a prone position.