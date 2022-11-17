Optical Illusion Only 3% of people can spot the snake in the forest in 19 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: We live in a generation where people's attention spans vary greatly, and optical illusions have managed to not only capture people’s attention but also keep them hooked and coming back for more.

The magic of optical illusions lies in the way they trick human brains. Also, solving an optical illusion challenge gives a sense of achievement to the user.

The popularity of optical illusions has grown exponentially in the past decade, as is evident from the fact that they have become a part of popular culture.

Also, optical illusions are good for testing and enhancing your observation skills.

Do you like to test your observation skills?

Then attempt this quick challenge now.

Optical Illusions - Find the Snake in the forest in 19 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above is of a forest scene in which there is a snake that is slithering away, your task is to find the snake within 19 seconds.

Optical illusion tests are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence. Though it is a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only way to test intelligence.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then taking professionally designed IQ tests is the best way to find out your IQ.

The snake is slithering away, and you have 19 seconds to find it.

Did You Find the Snake in 19 Seconds?

The snake has placed itself in such a way that spotting it, at first sight, is almost impossible.

But, some of the users with exceptional observation skills will be able to spot the snake easily within the time limit.

Be quick.

Not much time is left.

Did you spot the snake?

Look carefully at the image and see if you notice anything that looks like a snake.

Tick.. tock…

The clock is ticking, and soon there will be no time left.

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the snake?

Don’t worry, we will be providing the solution below.

Find the Snake in 19 Seconds - Solution

The snake can be seen coiling around the root of the tree on the bottom right side of the image. Due to its colour, it is difficult to spot the snake at first glance.