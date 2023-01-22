Optical Illusion: You know what’s harder than your exams? It’s finding the hidden beetle!

Have you ever seen a beetle? Well, surely you must have seen it. It is always button-cute and tiny, but sometimes, they can be irritating, especially when they stick to clothes. When was the last time you screeched when a beetle got stuck in your clothes or hair?

Well, today is the day you can prove yourself to be alert and cautious enough to find a beetle before it sticks to your shirt again.

We will be presenting a picture of a huge old tree with multiple branches. Now, somewhere between the branches or at the corners, a beetle is hiding from your vision. Whether you were good at hide and seek back in your childhood or not, you HAVE to find the hidden beetle in just 7 seconds. Sounds challenging, huh? Well, it is quite difficult, but fun too.

The rules

There are no rules as such. However., all we are worried about is who is going to keep a track of the time. We asked the beetle, but it refused! We tried reaching your location, but we failed to find your house. Thus, you must find the hidden beetle in just 7 seconds. How are we planning to keep track of the time, then? Well, let technology help us this time!

Simply set a timer for 10 seconds on your phone. Now, just when your phone timer asks you to start, you start, and when it instructs you to stop, STOP! Simple!







The picture: Find the hidden beetle!



Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)







Could you find it?

Oh, we found it!





Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)







