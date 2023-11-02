Parumala Perunnal 2023: Know the Importance Of The Christian Festival Of Kerala

Parumala Perunnal 2023: Parumala Perunnal is a yearly Christian festival which celebrates and honours the life of Saint Gregorios of Parumala. He is revered as the most prominent personality of the Malankara Orthodox Christian community. The day commemorates his death anniversary to restore faith in the Syrian church and spread the message of compassion, kindness and love. This year the day falls on Thursday.

What is Parumala Perunnal Festival?

Parumala Perunnal is a week-long religious festival celebrated in the Pathanamthitta district. Perunnal in Malayalam, the local language means grand festival or celebration. And, the festival marks the death anniversary of Bishop Mar Gregorios. Every year November 2 is observed as a day for spiritual reflection and communal gathering and a period to reinforce the faith of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church followers.

All Souls’ Day 2023: How is it different from All Saints' Day and Why do Catholics celebrate it?

Why is the Parumala Perunnal Festival Celebrated?

Saint Gregorios of Parumala, also known as Parumala Thirumen was the first canonised saint of the Malankara Orthodox Church of Kerala. The 19th-century saint was popular among his followers for his kindness, wisdom, charity and spiritual awakening. It is believed that he was a miraculous being who transformed many lives.

After his demise, his followers began observing his death anniversary as Parumala Perunnal. The day celebrates his life and considers him as a symbol of holiness and sanctity in the Christian tradition.

When is Thanksgiving 2023 in the US? Know What Day it is?

How is the Parumala Perunnal Festival Celebrated?

Unlike the other festivals of Kerala, Parumala Perunnal is considered a religious and not cultural festival centred around devotion. It is the time of the year when followers and devotees of Saint Gregorios from different parts of the state visit Parumala Church to participate in various ceremonies, processions, prayers and cultural events. This church known as Azhippura, where he took his last breath at the age of 54 was also built by him.

To celebrate the day, people decorate the church with lamps and flowers. Also, special prayer meets are organised to spread their message to the young generations. It is considered more of a community celebration full of activities, programs and various charity services.

In conclusion, Parumala Perunna is an important religious celebration of Kerala. It is majorly celebrated by people of the Christian community and aims to unite the young generation and spread the message and teachings of Saint Gregorios, and also to express devotion and gratitude for his spiritual guidance.

Important Days and Dates in November 2023