Personality Test: Your Pen Holding Style Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Pen Holding Styles Personality Test: How do you hold your pen? Do you hold your pen between the thumb, index and middle finger? Or do you hold your pen with thumb overlapping fingers? Your pen-holding style can determine your inner self, temperament, behaviour, positive, and negative traits.

What does the way you hold my pen say about you? A 2018 study published in the journal ’Personality and Individual Differences’ found that people who held their pen with their thumb overlapping their fingers were more likely to be ambitious, extroverted, and emotionally expressive. A 2020 study published in the journal ’Frontiers in Psychology’ found that people who held their pen between their thumb, index finger, and middle finger were more likely to be creative and open-minded.

In this article, we shall explore in-depth personality traits based on your pen-holding style.

What Does Your Pen-Holding Style Say About Your Personality?

#1 Between The Thumb, Index, and Middle Finger

If you hold your pen between the thumb, index, and middle finger, your personality traits reveal that you can be both analytical and emotional, depending on the situation. On the one hand, you are often very logical and analytical. You are good at thinking critically and solving problems. You may also be drawn to careers in science, engineering, or business. On the other hand, you are also very emotional. You are deeply empathetic and compassionate. You may also be drawn to careers in the arts, humanities, or social services.

Overall, you often value stability and structure. This does not mean you do not like to enjoy spontaneous plans but there ought to be some order in the plan. You like to balance things. You have strong willpower and mental resistance which also makes you a reliable and dependable individual. You often give out wise advice. People find you grounded and mysterious. However, sometimes you also tend to lose your cool and get into heated arguments. You do not like to nag or pester others.

#2 Thumb Overlapping Fingers

If you hold your pen with thumb overlapping fingers, your personality traits reveal that you could be an emotionally intelligent individual who is highly expressive. You tend to connect deeply with others. You make an emotionally charged partner who is supportive and a good listener. You could also often find yourself overwhelmed with emotions. You can be easily influenced too if you lack mental resistance. Due to the huge influence of emotions, you could find yourself over-analyzing and overthinking things. You may also become quite anxious in your relationships or stressful situations. You often enjoy the company of like-minded people and those who do not keep you in dark or confused situations.

However, you are quite ambitious and a go-getter in your career. You have expansive ideas and imaginations which you are often able to put into action. You make a good producer, writer, artist, musician, etc. You flourish well in the fields that require innovation and new ideas. You do not like to work in a monotonous job or routine culture.

