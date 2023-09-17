This Optical Illusion Personality Test Reveals If You Are Creative or Analytical

Optical Illusion Personality Test: What did you see first in this optical illusion image? A man playing a saxophone or a woman’s face? This optical illusion image will reveal your hidden personality traits and tell if you are emotional and creative or logical and analytical.

This optical illusion personality test is based on the idea that the way we perceive optical illusions is influenced by our dominant brain hemisphere. This optical illusion personality test assesses whether you are more emotional and creative (right brain dominant) or more logical and analytical (left brain dominant) based on the image you see first.

Though, both hemispheres of our brain work together to perform all cognitive tasks. However, people with a more active left brain are said to be responsible for logical and analytical thinking, while people with a more active right brain are said to be responsible for emotional and creative thinking.

What You See First In This Optical Illusion Image Reveals If You Are Creative or Analytical

A Man Playing Saxophone

If you saw a man playing a saxophone first, your personality traits reveal that you are more logical and analytical. Your left brain hemisphere is more active. You may be good at math and science, following instructions, problem-solving, etc. You may be very detail-oriented, practical, and realistic. You make decisions based on facts and evidence. You are also likely to be organized and efficient. You may also be a good communicator. You may be able to clearly articulate your thoughts.

A Woman’s Face

If you saw a woman’s face first, your personality traits reveal that you are more emotional and creative. Your right brain hemisphere is more active. You may be imaginative and intuitive. You may also be more emotional and expressive than left brain dominant people. You may be good at music and art, coming up with new ideas, seeing the big picture, etc. You are good at understanding and empathizing with others.

