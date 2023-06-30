Can you find the puppy among dogs to beat the 15-second world record? Only 1% of people with super vision can spot the puppy! Try this brain teaser puzzle to test your observation skills, attention to detail, creative IQ, and reasoning skills. Give your brain a mental workout to push its limits.

This puzzle challenges dog lovers to spot the puppy in the park filled with dogs. As per their research, the average time to find the puppy is 21.2 seconds. However, the current record set is 15 seconds. Can you beat the record?

SHARE this picture puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to find the puppy among dogs in less than 15 seconds!

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Find The Puppy Among Dogs To Beat The 15-Second World Record?

Image: Natures Menu

Here, we have the cutest drawing of dogs on the internet. The whole park is filled with furry friends, aren’t they looking so adorable? Now, there is a puppy too!

This brain-teasing puzzle challenges you to find the puppy among the crowd of dogs in less than 15 seconds. That is the world record now of people who spotted the puppy.

Can you beat the 15-second world record to find the puppy among these dogs?

Your time starts now!

Did you find the puppy in this picture puzzle in 15 seconds?

Great work! You have a higher IQ, good visual perception, strong cognitive skills, attention to detail and spatial reasoning skills that help you to spot hidden things in puzzles within a time limit. You are able to focus on the details and disregard less relevant information. You are also more likely to be able to think critically and solve problems quickly.

Find The Puppy Puzzle Answer

However, If you are still trying to find the puppy in this puzzle, then we have provided the answer below.

Did you enjoy this puzzle?

