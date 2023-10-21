Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after England vs South Africa

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: England and South Africa clashed in match 20 of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai.

England won the toss and chose to bowl first, but much to their dismay, South Africa registered the second-highest score in the 2023 World Cup.

The South African batsmen powered the team to a gigantic 399/7 run total in 50 overs, with Heinrich Klaasen scoring a century and Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, and Marco Jansen hitting fifties.

The defending champs England had a massive target to chase and needed the win to advance up in the points table, but unfortunately, the English top order crumbled under the bowling of South Africa.

England was reduced to 70/6 in 12 overs with the entire batting squad gone. However, Gus Atkinson and Mark Wood helped the team score 170 runs. England lost by 229 runs in a big defeat that’s bound to dent their aspirations of winning the 2023 World Cup.

South Africa, on the other hand, bounced back from their embarrassing defeat to the Netherlands and remained at number 3 on the points table .

Here are the team standings after Match 20: England vs South Africa on October 19, 2023