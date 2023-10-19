Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after India vs Bangladesh

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: India and Bangladesh clashed in match 17 of the 2023 World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The toss turned out to be surprising as Najmul Hossain Shanto replaced the injured Shakib Al Hasan as captain. Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first. The team got off to an impressive start, with opening pair Liton Das and Tanzid Hasan putting up a good partnership.

Bangladesh were 90/0 after 14 overs before Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Tanzid with a brilliant delivery aimed at the pads.

Yadav and Jadeja slowed Bangladesh considerably with the combined spin attack and soon the wickets began falling as well. By over 28, Bangladesh were 140/4, but the middle order led by Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah helped the team cross 250 runs. The final score read

The final score on the board read 256/8 in 50 overs.

India, however, had no intentions of taking it slow. The opening pair of captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill powered the team to 63/0 in 10 overs. Sharma got out for 48, but Gill completed his maiden World Cup century. Shreyas Iyer also departed soon after, but Virat Kohli was the highlight of the match. The master of chase finished the game in style and scored his 78th hundred in the process.

India defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets. Score 261/3 in 41.3 overs.

With this incredible display of cricket, India maintained its number 2 spot on the points table .

Here are the team standings after Match 17: India vs Bangladesh on October 19, 2023