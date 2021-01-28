All about Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
Why in News?
32 children have been awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by the President for their outstanding accomplishments in the year that has passed.
This award is given away every year in the week preceding the Republic Day.
Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021
The children’s exceptional abilities and accomplishments are seen in various fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts, culture, social service and bravery. Take a look at the list of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winners 2021.
|SNo
|Name
|State
|1
|Jyoti Kumari
|Bihar
|2
|Kunwar Divyansh Singh
|Uttar Pradesh
|3
|Kameshwar Jagannath Waghmare
|Maharashtra
|4
|Ameya Lagudu
|Andhra Pradesh
|5
|Vyom Ahuja
|Uttar Pradesh
|6
|Hrudaya R Krishnan
|Kerala
|7
|Anurag Ramola
|Uttarakhand
|8
|Tanuj Smaddar
|Assam
|9
|Venish Keisham
|Manipur
|10
|Souhardya De
|West Bengal
|11
|Rakeshkrishna K
|Karnataka
|12
|Shreenabh Moujesh Agrawal
|Maharashtra
|13
|Veer Kashyap
|Karnataka
|14
|Namya Joshi
|Punjab
|15
|Archit Rahul Patil
|Maharashtra
|16
|Ayush Ranjan
|Sikkim
|17
|Hemesh Chadalavada
|Telangana
|18
|Chirag Bhansali
|Uttar Pradesh
|19
|Harmanjot Singh
|Jammu And
Kashmir
|20
|Mohd Shadab
|Uttar Pradesh
|21
|Anand
|Rajasthan
|22
|Anvesh Subham Pradhan
|Odisha
|23
|Anuj Jain
|Madhya Pradesh
|24
|Sonit Sisolekar
|Maharashtra
|25
|Prasiddhi Singh
|Tamil Nadu
|26
|Savita Kumari
|Jharkhand
|27
|Arshiya Das
|Tripura
|28
|Palak Sharma
|Madhya Pradesh
|29
|Mohammad Rafey
|Uttar Pradesh
|30
|Kaamya Karthikeyan
|Maharashtra
|31
|Khushi Chirag Patel
|Gujarat
|32
|Mantra Jitendra Harkhani
|Gujarat
About the Award:
The award is given under two categories:
- Bal Shakti Puraskar
- Bal Kalyan Puraskar
Go through the details of each category below:
Bal Shakti Puraskar:
- The award was launched in 1996 as the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement. In 2018, the awards were recognised as Bal Shakti Puraskar.
- It is given to children for unbelievable accomplishments in innovation, scholastic achievements, social service, arts & culture, sports and bravery.
- Any child who is an Indian Citizen and is between 5-18 years of age is eligible for the awards
- The children are given a medal along with a cash prize of INR 1,00,000 plus book vouchers worth INR 10,000. The students are also given a certificate and a citation.
Bal Kalyan Puraskar:
- The awards were instituted in the year 1979 and were then called the National Child Welfare Awards.
- They were then renamed in 2018 to be called as Bal Kalyan Puraskar.
- An individual must be an Indian citizen and must be a resident of India.
- He/ she should have attained the age of 18 years or above
- The citizen should have worked for the cause of children for not less than 7 years.
- The institution must not be completely funded by the government and must have been in the field of child welfare for 10 years and performing consistently in the field.
- The candidates would get three awards, given in each of the two categories
- Individual
- Institution
The awardees would also get cash prizes worth INR 1,00, 000 and INR 5,00, 000 respectively for each category stated above.
The Prime Minister while addressing the winners said that the award is an example of “how big and effective results can come from small ideas when they are associated with the right actions.”