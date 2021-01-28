All about Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar have been recently given by the President. Know all about the details of the award, significance here
Created On: Jan 28, 2021
Modified On: Jan 28, 2021 19:53 IST
Why in News?

32 children have been awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by the President for their outstanding accomplishments in the year that has passed.

This award is given away every year in the week preceding the Republic Day. 

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021

The children’s exceptional abilities and accomplishments are seen in various fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts, culture, social service and bravery. Take a look at the list of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winners 2021.

SNo Name State
1 Jyoti Kumari Bihar
2 Kunwar Divyansh Singh Uttar Pradesh
3 Kameshwar Jagannath Waghmare Maharashtra
4 Ameya Lagudu Andhra Pradesh
5 Vyom Ahuja Uttar Pradesh
6 Hrudaya R Krishnan Kerala
7 Anurag Ramola Uttarakhand
8 Tanuj Smaddar Assam
9 Venish Keisham Manipur
10 Souhardya De West Bengal
11 Rakeshkrishna K Karnataka
12 Shreenabh Moujesh Agrawal Maharashtra
13 Veer Kashyap Karnataka
14 Namya Joshi Punjab
15 Archit Rahul Patil Maharashtra
16 Ayush Ranjan Sikkim
17 Hemesh Chadalavada Telangana
18 Chirag Bhansali Uttar Pradesh
19 Harmanjot Singh Jammu And
Kashmir
20 Mohd Shadab Uttar Pradesh
21 Anand Rajasthan
22 Anvesh Subham Pradhan Odisha
23 Anuj Jain Madhya Pradesh
24 Sonit Sisolekar Maharashtra
25 Prasiddhi Singh Tamil Nadu
26 Savita Kumari Jharkhand
27 Arshiya Das Tripura
28 Palak Sharma Madhya Pradesh
29 Mohammad Rafey Uttar Pradesh
30 Kaamya Karthikeyan Maharashtra
31 Khushi Chirag Patel Gujarat
32 Mantra Jitendra Harkhani Gujarat

About the Award:

The award is given under two categories:

  1. Bal Shakti Puraskar
  2. Bal Kalyan Puraskar

Go through the details of each category below:

Bal Shakti Puraskar:

  1. The award was launched in 1996 as the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement. In 2018, the awards were recognised as Bal Shakti Puraskar.
  2. It is given to children for unbelievable accomplishments in innovation, scholastic achievements, social service, arts & culture, sports and bravery.
  3. Any child who is an Indian Citizen and is between 5-18 years of age is eligible for the awards
  4. The children are given a medal along with a cash prize of INR 1,00,000 plus book vouchers worth INR 10,000. The students are also given a certificate and a citation.

Bal Kalyan Puraskar:

  1. The awards were instituted in the year 1979 and were then called the National Child Welfare Awards. 
  2. They were then renamed in 2018 to be called as Bal Kalyan Puraskar.
  3. An individual must be an Indian citizen and must be a resident of India. 
  4. He/ she should have attained the age of 18 years or above 
  5. The citizen should have worked for the cause of children for not less than 7 years.
  6. The institution must not be completely funded by the government and must have been in the field of child welfare for 10 years and performing consistently in the field.
  7. The candidates would get three awards, given in each of the two categories
  • Individual
  • Institution

The awardees would also get cash prizes worth INR 1,00, 000 and INR  5,00, 000 respectively for each category stated above.

The Prime Minister while addressing the winners said that the award is an example of “how big and effective results can come from small ideas when they are associated with the right actions.”

