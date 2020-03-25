Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus with mild symptoms: All you need to know

Amid the chaos of COVID-19, in a piece of shocking news, Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus. The Prince of Wales despite greeting people with steeped fingers (Namaste) instead of shaking hands in recent weeks due to the global pandemic tested positive. The Prince of Wales is the first British royal to test positive for the coronavirus.

According to Clarence House, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II's son and heir to the British throne after testing positive for coronavirus is now self-isolating in Scotland. The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla has tested negative for the coronavirus. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire meeting the criteria required for testing. However, it is not clear whether any other members of the royal family have contracted the virus.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): Frequently Asked Questions

The Clarence House further added that the 71-year-old Prince displayed mild symptoms but was otherwise in good spirits. The Prince of Wales has been working from home throughout the last few days and it is unknown where the Prince has caught virus due to his busy schedule of public events in recent weeks.

According to the doctors, the earliest Prince would have been contagious was on March 13, 2020, and he visited the Queen on March 12, 2020. However, Queen Elizabeth II is in good health, as per the Buckingham Palace.

The fast-moving deadly coronavirus which was first identified in China has turned pandemic globally. The Coronavirus or COVID-19 has infected 375,498 people and has claimed 16,362 lives globally as per the World Health Organization (WHO). Leading Health Organization globally are appealing the people to practice social distancing, frequent washing of hands, etc. to contain the spread of the novel virus.

On Monday, Prime Minister Johnson called for people to "stay at home" to contain the spread of the virus and ease pressure on the state-run National Health Service. The non-essential shops and services were ordered to shut, with unprecedented peacetime restrictions on movement. The government has also banned on gatherings of more than two people. The British government will also open a 4,000-bed field hospital at a London exhibition centre to treat coronavirus patients.

COVID-19 Pandemic: 13 Myths And Facts About Coronavirus