Pro Kabaddi League Winners List (2014-2021)
Pro Kabaddi League Winners List: Season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) began on 22 December 2021. It will be a 12-team affair and is being played at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Whitefield, Bangalore without spectators, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Pro Kabaddi League 2021-2022 season, each team will play a match against all the other teams, and the top 6 teams will advance to the play-offs. The player auctions for the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-2022 season were conducted from 29 to 31 August 2021 in Mumbai.
|
Season
|
Final
|
Venue
|
Winner
|
Runner-up
|
2014
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
U Mumba
|
National Sports Club of India, Mumbai
|
2015
|
U Mumba
|
Bengaluru Bulls
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai
|
2016 (January season)
|
Patna Pirates
|
U Mumba
|
Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi
|
2016 (June season)
|
Patna Pirates
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|
2017
|
Patna Pirates
|
Gujarat Fortune Giants
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|
2018
|
Bengaluru Bulls
|
Gujarat Fortune Giants
|
Dome@Nsci Svp Stadium, Mumbai
|
2019
|
Bengal Warriors
|
Dabang Delhi
|
The Arena Indoor Stadium, Ahmedabad
|
2021–22
|
To be declared
Pro Kabaddi League Teams 2021-22 season
The Pro Kabaddi League 2021-2022 teams are as follows
1- Bengal Warriors (Captained by Maninder Singh)
2- Bengaluru Bulls (Captained by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat)
3- Dabang Delhi KC (Captained by Joginder Narwal)
4- Gujarat Giants (Captained by Sunil Kumar)
5- Haryana Steelers (Captained by Vikash Khandola)
6- Jaipur Pink Panthers (Captained by Deepak Niwas Hooda)
7- Patna Pirates (Captained by Prashant Kumar Rai)
8- Puneri Paltan (Captained by Nitin Tomar)
9- Tamil Thalaivas (Captained by Surjeet Singh Narwal)
10- Telugu Titans (Captained by Rohit Kumar)
11- U Mumba (Captained by Fazel Atrachali)
12- UP Yoddha (Captained by Nitesh Kumar)
Pro Kabaddi League: Key Highlights
1- The inaugural edition of the Pro Kabaddi League was won by Jaipur Pink Panthers while U Mumba was the runner-up.
2- Patna Pirates is the most successful team of the Pro Kabaddi League, winning the title three consecutive times-- 2016, 2016, and 2017.
3- From 2014 to 2016, PKL was an 8 team affair and four new teams were added in 2017.
4- Bengal Warriors are the defending champions of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The team won the title in 2019.
5- Pardeep Narwal is the number one raider in Pro Kabaddi League while Manjeet Chhillar is the number one tackler.
