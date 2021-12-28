Pro Kabaddi League Winners List (2014-2021)

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Ahead of the finale of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre, let us take a look at the list of Pro Kabaddi winners from 2014 to 2021.
Created On: Dec 28, 2021 14:24 IST
Modified On: Dec 28, 2021 14:24 IST
Pro Kabaddi League Winners List: Season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) began on 22 December 2021. It will be a 12-team affair and is being played at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Whitefield, Bangalore without spectators, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In Pro Kabaddi League 2021-2022 season, each team will play a match against all the other teams, and the top 6 teams will advance to the play-offs. The player auctions for the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-2022 season were conducted from 29 to 31 August 2021 in Mumbai.

Season

Final

Venue

Winner

Runner-up

2014

Jaipur Pink Panthers

U Mumba

National Sports Club of India, Mumbai

2015

U Mumba

Bengaluru Bulls

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai

2016 (January season)

Patna Pirates

U Mumba

Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi

2016 (June season)

Patna Pirates

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

2017

Patna Pirates

Gujarat Fortune Giants

Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

2018

Bengaluru Bulls

Gujarat Fortune Giants

Dome@Nsci Svp Stadium, Mumbai

2019

Bengal Warriors

Dabang Delhi

The Arena Indoor Stadium, Ahmedabad

2021–22

To be declared

Pro Kabaddi League Teams 2021-22 season 

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021-2022 teams are as follows

1- Bengal Warriors (Captained by Maninder Singh)

2- Bengaluru Bulls (Captained by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat)

3- Dabang Delhi KC (Captained by Joginder Narwal)

4- Gujarat Giants (Captained by Sunil Kumar)

5- Haryana Steelers (Captained by Vikash Khandola)

6- Jaipur Pink Panthers (Captained by Deepak Niwas Hooda)

7- Patna Pirates (Captained by Prashant Kumar Rai)

8- Puneri Paltan (Captained by Nitin Tomar)

9- Tamil Thalaivas (Captained by Surjeet Singh Narwal)

10- Telugu Titans (Captained by Rohit Kumar)

11- U Mumba (Captained by Fazel Atrachali)

12- UP Yoddha (Captained by Nitesh Kumar)

Pro Kabaddi League: Key Highlights

1- The inaugural edition of the Pro Kabaddi League was won by Jaipur Pink Panthers while U Mumba was the runner-up. 

2- Patna Pirates is the most successful team of the Pro Kabaddi League, winning the title three consecutive times-- 2016, 2016, and 2017.  

3- From 2014 to 2016, PKL was an 8 team affair and four new teams were added in 2017.

4- Bengal Warriors are the defending champions of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The team won the title in 2019. 

5- Pardeep Narwal is the number one raider in Pro Kabaddi League while Manjeet Chhillar is the number one tackler. 

FAQ

Who is the winner of Pro Kabbadi League 2019?

Bengal Warriors are the defending champions of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The team won the title in 2019. 

Who is the No. 1 Tackler in Pro Kabaddi League?

Manjeet Chhillar is the number one tackler in Pro Kabaddi League.

Who is the No. 1 Raider in Pro Kabaddi League?

Pardeep Narwal is the number one raider in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Where is Pro Kabaddi 2021?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 began on 22 December 2021 and is being played at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Whitefield, Bangalore.
