Pro Kabaddi League Winners List: Season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) began on 22 December 2021. It will be a 12-team affair and is being played at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Whitefield, Bangalore without spectators, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Pro Kabaddi League 2021-2022 season, each team will play a match against all the other teams, and the top 6 teams will advance to the play-offs. The player auctions for the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-2022 season were conducted from 29 to 31 August 2021 in Mumbai.

Pro Kabaddi League Winners List (2014-2021)

Season Final Venue Winner Runner-up 2014 Jaipur Pink Panthers U Mumba National Sports Club of India, Mumbai 2015 U Mumba Bengaluru Bulls Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai 2016 (January season) Patna Pirates U Mumba Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi 2016 (June season) Patna Pirates Jaipur Pink Panthers Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad 2017 Patna Pirates Gujarat Fortune Giants Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai 2018 Bengaluru Bulls Gujarat Fortune Giants Dome@Nsci Svp Stadium, Mumbai 2019 Bengal Warriors Dabang Delhi The Arena Indoor Stadium, Ahmedabad 2021–22 To be declared

Pro Kabaddi League Teams 2021-22 season

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021-2022 teams are as follows

1- Bengal Warriors (Captained by Maninder Singh)

2- Bengaluru Bulls (Captained by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat)

3- Dabang Delhi KC (Captained by Joginder Narwal)

4- Gujarat Giants (Captained by Sunil Kumar)

5- Haryana Steelers (Captained by Vikash Khandola)

6- Jaipur Pink Panthers (Captained by Deepak Niwas Hooda)

7- Patna Pirates (Captained by Prashant Kumar Rai)

8- Puneri Paltan (Captained by Nitin Tomar)

9- Tamil Thalaivas (Captained by Surjeet Singh Narwal)

10- Telugu Titans (Captained by Rohit Kumar)

11- U Mumba (Captained by Fazel Atrachali)

12- UP Yoddha (Captained by Nitesh Kumar)

Pro Kabaddi League: Key Highlights

1- The inaugural edition of the Pro Kabaddi League was won by Jaipur Pink Panthers while U Mumba was the runner-up.

2- Patna Pirates is the most successful team of the Pro Kabaddi League, winning the title three consecutive times-- 2016, 2016, and 2017.

3- From 2014 to 2016, PKL was an 8 team affair and four new teams were added in 2017.

4- Bengal Warriors are the defending champions of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The team won the title in 2019.

5- Pardeep Narwal is the number one raider in Pro Kabaddi League while Manjeet Chhillar is the number one tackler.

