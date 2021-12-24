The Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament started in 2008. The upcoming edition of IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair with the addition of two more teams-- Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Check the complete list of IPL teams and their respective owners.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the defending champions of the Indian Premier league while five-time winner Mumbai Indians (MI) is the most successful team of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

List of IPL teams and their respective owners

S. NO. IPL Team Owners 1. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) The India Cements Ltd 2. Delhi Capitals (DC) GMR Group (50%), JSW Group (50%) 3. Punjab Kings (PBKS) Preity Zinta, Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia and Karan Paul 4. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta and Red Chillies Entertainment 5. Mumbai Indians (MI) Reliance Industries 6. Rajasthan Royals (RR) Manoj Badale and Lachlan Murdoch 7. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) United Spirits 8. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Kalanidhi Maran, Sun TV Network 9. Ahmedabad The team is to be announced in IPL 2022 10. Lucknow The team is to be announced in IPL 2022

1- Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Defending Champions and four-time winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was founded in 2008. The team plays its home matches at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Mahendra Singh Dhoni captains the team while Stephen Fleming is the head coach.

2- Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals (DC) was founded in 2008 as Delhi Daredevils. The team plays its home matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Ricky Ponting is the head coach while Pravin Amre is the assisatant coach. Rishabh Pant captains Delhi Captails.

3- Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) was founded in 2008 as Kings XI Punjab. The team plays its home matches at the PCA Stadium, Mohali. KL Rahul is the captain of the team while Anil Kumble is the head coach.

4- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was founded in 2008. The team plays its home matches at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium. Eoin Morgan captains the two time winning team while Brendon McCullum is the head coach.

5- Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians (MI) was founded in 2008 and plays its home matches at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The most successful team of the IPL is captained by Rohit Sharma. Mahela Jayawardene is the head coach while Shane Bond is the bowling coach.

6- Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) was founded in 2008 and is based at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The inaugural edition winner is captained by Sanju Samson and is trained by Shane Warne.

7- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was founded in 2008 and is named after the company's liquor brand Royal Challenge. The team has not won any edition of the league so far and is captained by Virat Kohli. Simon Katich serves as the head coach of the team.

8- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was founded in 2012 after the authorities terminated the Hyderabad-based Deccan Chargers. The team won the title in 2016 and is captained by David Warner. Trevor Bayliss is the head coach of the team.

9- Ahmedabad

The team will be announced in the upcoming IPL 2022 season.

10- Lucknow

The team will be announced in the upcoming IPL 2022 season.

