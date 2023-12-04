Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Spot Who Is The Dog’s Owner In The Picture Within 11 Secs?

Puzzle IQ Test: There are many kinds of puzzles that help in testing your intelligence based on your decision for any problem. This brain teaser is a fun IQ test that will help in assessing your intelligence level. The most crucial element in these puzzles is to scan the problem to arrive at the answer in the stipulated time. As these fun IQ tests are solved with creative thinking, you need to think out of the box to come to the answer as the clues would be hiding somewhere in the image. You need to use your analytical and logical reasoning skills to solve these problems. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify who is the dog’s owner in the picture.

Puzzle For IQ Test: Can You Spot Who Is The Dog's Owner In The Picture? Image Source: Bright Side In the above image, you need to identify the dog's owner in the room. In the puzzle, three persons are sitting in a room where pets are not allowed. One of them has left his dog outside the room. The dog is patiently waiting for his owner outside the room. So, the puzzle challenges the viewers to find the owner of the dog. You must look at the image very carefully before arriving as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don't scroll too far and cheat!