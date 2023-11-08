Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Spot Which Of These People Making Food Is Less Smart In The Picture In 5 Secs?

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyse the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify which person making the food is less smart in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Can You Spot Which Of These People Making Food Is Less Smart In The Picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see two people cooking inside their kitchen. The woman on the left side is sprinkling something over the bowl and the person on the right side of the picture is making dough. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the dumb person among the two by asking “Which of these people making food is less smart?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did You Spot the Less Smart Person Within 5 Seconds?

This puzzle asks you to find out which person among the two is not that smart. Both the person are making food in a very neat and tidy manner. However, one person is making a big mistake while cooking the food. It’s the woman on the left side of the picture. She got mixed up between two types of food. She almost gave dog food to her daughter and her daughter’s food to the dog.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the woman on the left side of the picture is not that smart. This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot which person was not that smart in this IQ puzzle?

