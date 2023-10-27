Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot the Man's Girlfriend in Picture within 9 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the girlfriend of the man in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot the Man's Girlfriend in the Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

Can You Spot The Third Item On The List In The Picture Within 5 Seconds?

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see three women standing in a queue to meet the man sitting at the desk. One of the women is the girlfriend of the man. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the man’s girlfriend by asking “Who is his girlfriend?”.

Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot the Safest Exit Door Inside the Picture in 15 Seconds!

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Only a Smart Brain Can Spot the Dumb Person In The Picture Within 7 seconds!

Did You Spot the Man's Girlfriend in 9 Seconds?

This puzzle asks you to find the girlfriend of the man among the three women. If you look carefully at the hand of the man in the picture, then you will be able to identify the girlfriend of the man. The woman on the right side of the picture has the same hair tie as the man has on his wrist.

Can You Find the Weight of Sheep, Cat, and Duck in 15 Seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot the Woman's Husband in the Picture within 7 seconds!

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the woman standing on the right side of the picture is the girlfriend of the man. This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the girlfriend of the man in this IQ puzzle?

Can You Spot How Many Phones Can Be Charged At Once in the Picture within 25 seconds?