Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Spot How Many Phones Can Be Charged At Once in Picture within 25 secs?

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. It would help if you thought creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify how many phones can be charged from the setup of extension cords in the picture.

Puzzle IQ Test: How Many Phones Can Be Charged at Once in the Picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

This test was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a setup of 6 cords with plug points. Can you determine the number of phones that can be charged from the given setup? You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did You Spot the Number of Phones that Can Be Charged at Once?

Let’s first look at the cords and sockets that cannot be used:

- The wire of the top right extension cord is broken.

- One of the sockets of the extension cord at the top left does not have holes for plugs.

- The extension cord at the bottom-center with just one socket is of no use.

Now, let’s look at the cords which can be connected to one another:

Extension Cords Number of phones that can be charged Cord at the top left This Cord will be connected to the main switch One of the sockets of the cord will be used for connecting it to another cord. So, 2 phones can be charged from this cord. Cord at the right One of the sockets of the cord be used for connecting it to another cord. So, 2 phones can be charged from this cord. Cord at the bottom left 2 phones can be charged from this cord

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the total sockets that can be used for charging the phones are 2 + 2 + 2 = 6. This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the number of phones that can be charged at once in this IQ puzzle?

