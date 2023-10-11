Puzzle IQ Test: Only Sharp Brains Can Spot In Which Direction Is The Bus Going In Picture within 5 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify in which direction is the bus going in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only Sharp Brains Can Spot in Which Direction Is the Bus Going in the Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This test was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see the bus is moving on the road. Passengers are looking out through the window of the bus. You have to identify in which direction the bus is going.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did You Spot the Direction In Which the Bus is Going in 5 Seconds?

In the puzzle, you need to analyze whether the bus is moving in the right or the left direction. The key to solving the puzzle is figuring out where the passenger doors would be (which in the illustration is on the side and not visible in the picture).

As we can’t see the door in the image, it means that the bus is going in the “Left” direction on US roads and “Right” direction on Indian and UK roads. In countries like the India and UK, the bus would be traveling to the right because they drive on the left side of the road. However, in the US, where people drive on the right side of the road, the bus would be traveling to the left.

So, the answer to the riddle is that the bus is going in the left direction on US roads and the right direction on Indian and UK roads. This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, were you able to spot the direction of the bus in this IQ puzzle?

