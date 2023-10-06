Puzzle IQ Test: Only True Detectives Can Spot Who Stole the Toy in Store Picture within 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the thief inside the toy store in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only True Detectives Can Spot Who Stole the Toy in the Store Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This test was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see the three suspects who have been questioned for the theft. A toy was stolen inside the store. The puzzle maker has already revealed that it’s not the little boy. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the thief based on their replies by asking “Who stole the toy?”

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did You Spot the Thief in 15 Seconds?

Let’s first look at the three suspects one by one:

Suspect 1 (A woman in a yellow dress): She is pregnant.

Suspect 2 (A woman with a kid): She is buying the toy for his little boy. The toy shop does not sell small teddy bears like the small bear the mother has inside her purse. Also, the hint reveals that the thief is not the boy.

Suspect 3 (A man with a bag): The man is carrying the little bunny in a bag.

However, The store sells balls and the woman in the yellow dress has one of them inside her dress, making it look like she’s pregnant.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the woman in the yellow dress is the thief. She stole a ball from the store.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the thief in this IQ puzzle?

