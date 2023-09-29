Puzzle IQ Test: Help the Man in Choosing the Safest Exit Door in 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving a given problem. Under these types of mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the brain teasers. It would help if you thought creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the exit door through which the man can safely escape in the picture.

Puzzle IQ Test: Help the Man in Choosing the Safest Exit Door in the Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the exit door through which the man can safely escape from the place where he is stuck. The puzzle explains that Atlas has been trapped in the attic of an old and frail house. There are only 3 doors, but they all hide different dangers. The windows and floor behind the first door are all made of magnifying glass and the sunlight will probably burn him if he enters. The second door hides a room full of poisonous gas, and a hungry lion is behind the third door.

The puzzle challenges the viewers to spot the safest exit door for the man by asking “What should Atlas do?” You need to find the door that is the safest exit for the man. You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did You Spot the Safe Exit Door in 15 Seconds?

If you look carefully at all the exits in the image carefully, you will be able to identify the safest exit door. So, let’s look at the doors one by one in detail:

Door 1 The windows and floor behind the first door are all made of magnifying glass and the sunlight will probably burn him if he enters.

The windows and floor behind the first door are all made of magnifying glass and the sunlight will probably burn him if he enters. Door 2: The second door hides a room full of poisonous gas.

The second door hides a room full of poisonous gas. Door 3: A hungry lion is behind the third door.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the first door is the safest exit through which the man can escape without dying. Atlas should wait until it’s nighttime. That way the extreme sunlight won’t pose a threat anymore and he could exit using the first door.

The above puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills to come to a solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll definitely feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This puzzle is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your intelligence level.

