Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot the Man's Wife in Picture within 7 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on your decision-making while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. It would help if you thought creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the wife of the man in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot the Man's Wife in the Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see three ladies standing in front of the man in a queue. One of the three ladies is the wife of the man. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the man’s wife by asking “Who is his wife?”.

You must look at the image carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did You Spot the Man's Wife in 7 Seconds?

This puzzle asks you to find who is the wife of the man among the three ladies. If you look carefully at the hands of three ladies and the man in the picture, then you will be able to identify the wife of the man. The lady with a handbag is wearing a ring. The man is also wearing a ring that matches the ring worn by the lady with a bag.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the lady with the bag is the wife of the man. This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the wife of the man in this IQ puzzle?

