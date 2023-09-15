Puzzle IQ Test: How Many Squares Do You See in the Picture within 9 secs?

Puzzle IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving the puzzle. Under these types of mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the brain teasers. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the total number of squares inside the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: How Many Squares Do You See in the Picture within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Only True Detectives Can Spot Who Stole the Wallet in the Store Picture within 21 seconds!

In the above image, you need to identify the number of squares inside the picture. The puzzle asks the viewers “How many squares do you see?”. In the image, you can see a big square embedded with small squares inside it. So, while counting the total number of squares in the image, you need to keep a check on the space between the colourful squares.

Only Smart Brains can spot who is the Alien inside the Restaurant picture in 5 seconds!

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Only Detective Brains can Spot which Kid Snuck Out at Night in the picture within 5 seconds!

How Many Squares Did You See in 9 Seconds?

If you look at the big and small squares carefully in the picture, you will be able to identify the accurate number of squares inside the Picture. There are 10 squares of 10 different colours in the picture.

Which button should the man press to escape the room in the picture within 15 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Only Detective Brains can spot the Thief in the picture within 13 seconds!

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that there are a total of 10 squares inside the picture. This puzzle is just another fun way to assess your IQ level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

Can You Spot Who is Pretending To Be Sick in 11 Seconds?

The above puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills to come to a solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll definitely feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds.

Only a Genius Brain can calculate the Dog’s Age in the picture within 15 seconds!