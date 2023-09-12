Puzzle IQ Test: Only Smart Brains can spot who is the Alien inside Restaurant picture in 5 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on your decisions while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify who is the alien in the restaurant picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only Smart Brains can spot who is the Alien inside the Restaurant Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see that two tables in a restaurant are occupied. Four people are having their meal on those two tables. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the alien inside the restaurant picture by asking “Who is the alien?”.

You must look at the image carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Alien in 5 seconds?

Let’s look at the restaurant picture in detail. At the front table, two people are having their meal. On the other table, the woman is having a cupcake with coffee and the man is having a banana. But if you notice carefully, the man is eating the banana wrongly as he is seeing it for the first time.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the man eating the banana is the alien in the restaurant.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the alien in this IQ puzzle?

