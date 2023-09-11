Puzzle IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can Spot which Kid Snuck Out at Night in picture within 5 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on your decisions while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to spot which of the 5 kids snuck out the window and returned later at night in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can Spot which Kid Snuck Out at Night in the Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

Which button should the man press to escape the room in the picture within 15 seconds?

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see 5 kids sleeping in their beds. There is a window with curtains in the bedroom. However, one of the 5 kids snuck out the window and returned later at night. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the culprit by asking “Which of the five kids snuck out of the house?”

Only Detective Brains can spot the Thief in the picture within 13 seconds!

You must look at the image carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can You Spot Who is Pretending To Be Sick in 11 Seconds?

Did you Spot the Kid who Snuck Out of the Window in 5 seconds?

Let’s look at the kids' room in detail. All the kids are sleeping in their beds with their blankets. The boys and girls are tucked and sleeping peacefully. However, the girl on the left has her shoes on. This means that she went out and climbed back in.

Only a Genius Brain can calculate the Dog’s Age in the picture within 15 seconds!

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot who is not human in the picture within 15 seconds?

So, the answer to this fun puzzle is that the girl on the left bed snuck out of the window and returned later at night.

Only a smart brain can spot the Alien among the 3 Princesses in the picture within 11 seconds!

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the kid who snuck out of the house at night in this IQ puzzle?

Only Sharp Brains can spot which Rope is tied to the Dog's Tail in the picture within 7 seconds!