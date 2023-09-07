Puzzle IQ Test: Which button should the man press to escape the room in picture within 15 secs?

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on your decisions while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. It would help if you thought creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the button that the man should press to escape the room in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Which button should the man press to escape the room?

Image Source: Bright Side

Only Detective Brains can spot the Thief in picture within 13 secs!

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a man standing near a door and trying to figure out which button he should press to escape from the room. If you look carefully in the image, there is a big door. On the left side of the door, some numbers are written. On the right side of the door, three buttons of different shapes are present. Above the door, there is a wall clock. The puzzle challenges the viewers to spot the right button by asking “Which button should he press to escape the room?”.

Can You Spot Who is Pretending To Be Sick in 11 Seconds?

You are required to look at the clue very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Only a Genius Brain can calculate the Dog’s Age in the picture within 15 secs!

Did you spot the Button in 15 seconds?

In this puzzle, you need to find the right button based on the clues given near the door. There are three buttons on the right side of the door - blue circle, red square, and green triangle. On the left side of the door, you will see three numbers written - 12, 4, 8. There is a clock above the door.

Can you spot who is not human in the picture within 15 seconds?

Now, if you connect the numbers inside the clock, then you will see a pattern. The number represents hours. So, when we connect them to the clock, we get a triangle.

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a smart brain can spot the Alien among the 3 Princesses in the picture within 11 secs!

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the button that needs to be pressed by the man to escape the room is ‘the green triangle’.

Only Sharp Brains can spot which Rope is tied to the Dog's Tail in the picture within 7 secs!

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the button that the man should press to escape in this IQ puzzle?

Only a Genius can spot who is Cheating in the Race within 11 secs!