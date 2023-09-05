Puzzle to Test Your IQ: Guess the Name of City from the Riddle in Picture within 9 secs!

Puzzle to Test Your IQ: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the name of the city through the riddle shared in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Guess the Name of the City from the Riddle in the Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle has been created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a riddle hinting at the name of the city. The puzzle challenges the viewers to guess the name of the city by stating “What is 3/7 Chicken 2/3 Cat and 1/2 Goat”. The riddle gives a clue that will help in identifying the name of the city.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you Guess the Name of the City in 9 seconds?

The riddle gives three clues to guess the name of the city. The answer is hidden inside the riddle only. So, let’s look at the riddle and the clues hidden inside it:

3/7 of Chicken - Chi 2/3 Cat - Ca 1/2 Goat - Go

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this brain puzzle is that the name of the city is ‘Chicago’. The letters were hidden inside the riddle only. This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you guess the name of the city in this IQ Puzzle?

