Puzzle IQ Test: Guess Which Apples the Lady Bought from 3 Dollars in Picture within 5 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to guess which apples the lady buys from 3 Dollars in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Guess Which Apples Did the Lady Buy from 3 Dollars in Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see three apples of different colours. The puzzle challenges the viewers to guess which apples the lady buy by asking “Hailie gave $3, from which 2 were bills, to buy apples. If the red apples cost $1, the green $2, and the blue $3, which of the apples did she buy?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you Guess which Apples the Lady Bought from 3 Dollars in 5 seconds?

This puzzle asks you to identify which apples Hailey buys from 3 Dollars (2 bills). Hailie bought a red apple with a dollar bill and a green apple with a 2 Dollar bill. She could not have bought the blue apple for the 3 Dollars, as the blue apples are not found or very rarely found in the cities.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the lady bought the red and green apple from the 3 Dollar bills.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you guess which apples the lady bought from 3 Dollars in this IQ puzzle?

