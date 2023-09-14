Puzzle for IQ Test: Only True Detectives Can Spot Who Stole the Wallet in Store Picture within 21 secs!

Puzzle for IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on your decisions while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the thief from the Picture of 4 different locations.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only True Detectives Can Spot Who Stole the Wallet in the Store Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This test was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see the four suspects who have been questioned for the theft. A wallet was stolen inside the store. The police questioned four suspects who were inside the store during the theft. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the thief based on their replies by asking “Who stole the wallet?”

You must look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did You Spot the Thief in 21 Seconds?

Let’s first look at the statements given by the four suspects one-by-one:

Suspect 1 (A woman with a kid): It wasn’t me. I was watching my kid.

Suspect 2 (A man with a camera): Well, it’s not me. I was taking photos.

Suspect 3 (Billing Girl at Counter): I was already helping the next customer.

Suspect 4 (A pilot): I have bad eyesight. I didn’t see anything.

However, suspect number 4 is a pilot, then he can’t have bad eyesight. So, he must be lying and is the thief.

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the pilot stole the wallet inside the store.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the thief in this IQ puzzle?

