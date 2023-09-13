Puzzle IQ Test: What will be the Time if you make 90 Degrees Anticlockwise Rotation in picture?

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on your decisions while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to spot what will be the time if you make 90 degrees anticlockwise rotation in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: What will be the Time if you make 90 Degrees of Anticlockwise Rotation in the Picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In this puzzle, you need to guess the time based on the condition shared by the puzzle makers. The puzzle challenges the viewers to guess the time by asking “If you rotate the clock 90 degrees counterclockwise, what time will it be?

You must look at the instructions carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you Guess the Time after 90 Degrees of Anticlockwise Rotation?

Let’s find out the time after making the 90 degrees anticlockwise rotation. The current time showing in the clock is 3:35. The hour hand which is at 3, will move back at 12 and the minute hand which is at 7 will move back at 4 after 90 degrees anticlockwise rotation.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the clock will show the time 12:20 after 90 degrees anticlockwise rotation. This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the time after rotating the clock 90 degrees anticlockwise in this IQ puzzle?

