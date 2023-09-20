Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot Who is Ben in the Locker Room Picture within 7 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on your decisions while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify who is Ben among the 3 boys in the locker room picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot Who is Ben in the Locker Room Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a locker room used by three boys. One boy is standing, the other boy is sitting and the third boy is looking out for something inside the room. There are three lockers inside the room with names - Sam, Ben, and Ron. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the boy with the name Ben inside the locker room by asking “Who is Ben?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did You Spot the Boy Named ‘Ben’ in 7 seconds?

This puzzle asks you to find the boy whose name is Ben inside the locker room. If you look carefully at the locker with the name Ben in the picture, then you will be able to identify the boy who is Ben inside the locker room. Ben’s locker room has his shoes. So, he must not be wearing his shoes. So, the boy who is looking out for something inside the room is Ben as he is not wearing his shoes.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the boy without shoes is Ben inside the locker room. This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the boy named Ben in this IQ puzzle?

