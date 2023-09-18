Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain Can Find the Hidden Word ‘BEER’ Inside Periodic Table in 17 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on your decisions while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the hidden word ‘beer’ inside the periodic table in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain Can Find the Hidden Word ‘BEER’ Inside the Periodic Table!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see the periodic table. The word ‘bacon’ has been made from the elements of the periodic table. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find another hidden word by asking “Can you find BEER in the periodic table?”.

You are required to look at the elements of the periodic table very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you find the Hidden Word “BEER” in 17 seconds?

In this puzzle, you need to find the word “BEER”. Let’s make the word through the elements in the periodic table. On the top left side of the periodic table, you will see the element ‘Be-Beryllium’. On the bottom right side of the periodic table, you will see the element ‘Er-Erbium’.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the word beer can be made by joining the elements ‘Be-Beryllium’ and ‘Er-Erbium’ from the periodic table.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you find the hidden word in this IQ puzzle?

