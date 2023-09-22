Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot Which Woman Will Bring More Water Home in 7 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This puzzle will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. Also, this brain teaser is a fun way to test your Intelligence Quotient (IQ). While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify which woman will bring more water to home in the image.

Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot Which Woman Will Bring More Water to Home in Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

In this puzzle, you need to identify which woman will bring more water home based on their situation. In the above image, you can see that two women are carrying two water buckets each on their shoulders. The women have filled their water buckets from the nearby river. Both are taking the filled buckets back home. But can you spot which woman will bring more water to home in the image?

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

If you look at the buckets carried by the women in the picture carefully, you will be able to see that the buckets of the woman in front are a little big and are made of wood. The buckets of the woman in the back are made of steel and are a little small. However, one of the buckets of the woman in front is leaking and the water is dripping from it. So it means that her bucket will get empty by the time she reaches home.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the woman with steel buckets at the back will bring more water to her home.

The above puzzle is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll definitely feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

